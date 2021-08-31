September 1946
The Kenyon Public School will open Monday, Sept. 16. The local board of education decided to follow the recommendation of the State Commissioner of Education and postpone the opening date of school due to the polio situation in the state. There are no polio cases at present in the village or the larger school area.
Mrs. Esther Stockmo has tendered her resignation as an employee of the Kenyon Telephone Company after working for the organization for 26 years. Miss Mardell Kindseth will take her place.
September 1961
The noon lunch cafeteria in the high school is not completed and probably will not be ready for another two weeks. High school students will need to bring their lunches. Milk will be provided for them at the noon hour.
Coach Ralph Hagberg will have four veteran starters as he begins his third season as Kenyon High School football coach. Returnees are Gary Quam at tackle, in the backfield Don Haugen, Steve Sands, and Gary Strandemo.
Five other lettermen who saw action last year and are projected to be starters include David Moses, Al Brandvold, Larry Skillestad, John Harapat, and Earl Fredrickson.
September 1971
At a banquet honoring the Kenyon American Legion baseball team, Coach Wayne Flaten presented Terry Johnson the Fred Wanamaker MVP Award for his play in the state tournament at Moorhead.
Of the 47 players out for the Kenyon High School football team, only seven are seniors, and three saw limited action last year. The seniors on the squad are Rick Sviggum, Dave Anderson, Dan Canton, Mark Rodde, Ryan Ugland, Randy Schwake, and Kevin Estrem.