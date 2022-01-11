Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter gymnastics team traveled to defending state champion Watertown-Mayer to compete in an invitational featuring five of the best programs in the area, the host Royals, Stillwater, Dickinson (North Dakota) and Forest Lake. The Saints finished fourth in the invite with a team score of 134.350 as the field lived up to their standing.
“We haven’t had a meet since Dec. 21, so it was nice to compete again and against such great competition [as it] motivates everyone to step it up a notch,” said St. Peter coach Kris Glidden. “I’m excited to see where are at the first week of February. The girls are working new skills and we are hoping to get them into their routines soon.”
Laura Klatt scored best all-around for St. Peter, finishing the meet with a score of 34.150 with her best performances coming on the beam (8.950) and the floor (8.800).
Cadence Tish put together one of her best all-around performances with a score of 33.400 including event highs in the beam (9.200) and the vault (8.500).
Trista Landsom scored 33.050 all-around with her best events being the vault (8.550) and the floor (8.450) while Anna Klatt competed in three events including the floor (8.700) and the beam (8.650).
Addison Landsom competed in three events with her high mark coming in the beam (8.000) while Makayla Moline posted scores in two events including the vault (8.050).
The junior varsity squad also competed for St. Peter, finishing fifth in the meet. Top performers in junior varsity were Nora Fondie (28.300 all-around) and Vivian Hendrickson (25.500 all-around). Addison Landsom scored the highest of any St. Peter junior varsity competitors in a single event with an 8.000 in the vault.
The Saints return to action Friday, Jan. 14 when they travel to take on Blue Earth Area in a meet with events beginning at 6 p.m.