SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry found his sweet shooting stroke again after a rough stretch and Klay Thompson kept the pressure on from the perimeter and with drives through the paint, healthy again at last.
First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins complemented them both.
Curry scored 29 points, Thompson added 23 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday night.
Wiggins added 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocked shots facing his former team again in Golden State’s 11th straight home win against the Wolves — still relishing in his All-Star nod from earlier in the day.
Wiggins loves being part of it all.
“It’s special. The NBA’s never seen shooters like them,” Wiggins said of the Splash Brothers. “Playing alongside of them, it’s fun. You never know what’s going to happen, you don’t know what crazy shots they’re going to make. We know the energy they bring to the team and the energy they bring to the building, the arena, everyone just feeds off them and from there we get going.”
Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it. Anthony Edwards added 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Wiggins knocked down a key 3 with 5:56 remaining. He dominated the last time the Wolves visited Chase Center, scoring 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting in a 123-110 win on Nov. 10.
The Warriors began the game with consecutive turnovers and fell behind 8-0 in a hurry before Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer at the 10:10 mark.
D’Angelo Russell sustained a bruised left shin in the third quarter and didn’t return for Minnesota, which had won two in a row and four of five.
ALL-STAR WIGGINS
Wiggins beamed before the game, pondering how he will be an All-Star starter in his first career appearance at last.
“It means the world. It’s always been a goal of mine, I’ve worked hard and I’m in a situation where I was given an opportunity to be an All-Star, and I’ll never take that for granted,” he said. “It’s a big thing for me and my family, where I’m from, so hopefully I can build on it.”
Curry joked the group text chat had more congrats for Wiggins, who Thompson insists will be an All-Star many more times.
Kerr is one proud coach.
“One of the proudest moments just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here a couple of years go,” Kerr said. “The journey he has traveled has been rocky at times, and to see how hard he’s worked and to see all the work rewarded, just could not be happier for him.”
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: G Patrick Beverley sat out a third straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Wolves shot 4 for 21 from 3-point range in the first half and 10 of 44 overall —- Malik Beasley 0 for 8 and Edwards 2 of 11. ... Minnesota hasn’t won on the Warriors home floor since a 124-117 victory on April 5, 2016.