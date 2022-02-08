The result hung in the balance Saturday at Northfield Middle School.
In the grand scheme of things, whether or not the 400-yard freestyle relay team from Northfield or Mankato East won was not entirely consequential in a dual meet between two teams jockeying for position behind Big 9 champion Rochester Century.
In the pool, however, the stakes couldn’t feel any higher, as the result of the dual could be decided by which school won that relay, the final event of the meet.
In the end, Northfield’s Jens Kasten out-touched his Mankato East counterpart by only .04 seconds to win the race and clinch the 97-89 victory for the Gators. The quartet of Kasten, Will Redetzke, Owen Lehmkuhl and Oliver Momberg posted three season or lifetime bests to do it.
“A race that was swum practically stroke-for-stroke between both team’s A relays the entire race,” Northfield coach Doug Davis said.
In the end, Northfield still would have tied the meet even with a second-place finish, since its B relay claimed third ahead of Mankato East’s B relay to partially protect its two-point lead entering the final race.
In total, the Gators won seven of the 12 events Saturday. Redetzke won the 200 and 500 freestyle, Kasten motored to first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Lehmkuhl powered to first in the 100 butterfly, and the 200 free relay of Kasten, Lehmkuhl, Redetzke and Aidan Hales won the 200 freestyle relay.
Northfield finished the regular season with an 8-2 record, while the junior varsity team finished 11-0 to maintain an unbeaten streak that dates back to 2014.
Next up, the Gators take part in the Big 9 Conference championships. Diving is scheduled for Friday afternoon at Northfield Middle School, with swimming slated for Saturday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Northfield 93, Albert Lea 64
Thursday night’s victory against Albert Lea lacked the same theatrics as Saturday’s win, but was just as enjoyable thanks to the senior night festivities.
While recognizing Connor Berndt, Trevor Dell, Garrett Gray, Franklin Hartwell, Aidan Hales, Owen Lehmkuhl, AJ Reisetter and Tanner Wood, the Gators won 11 of the 12 events to cruise to a victory.
All eight seniors also took part in “The Gauntlet,” in which they swim each of the last four events of the meet.
All 11 winners from Thursday night are listed below:
200 medley relay: Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Oliver Momberg, Nick Scheglowski.
200 freestyle: Jens Kasten
200 IM: Luke Redetzke
50 freestyle: Will Redetzke
Diving: Calvin Briske
100 butterfly: Jebryan Sawyer
100 freestyle: Jens Kasten
200 freestyle relay: Jens Kasten, Oliver Momberg, Nick Scheglowski, Will Redetzke
100 backstroke: Connor Berndt
100 breaststroke: Luke Redetzke
400 freestyle relay: Peyton Truman, Jebryan Sawyer, Oliver Momberg, Jens Kasten