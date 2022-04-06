Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) tries to work around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Wizards won 132-114. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while D'Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists. It was a disappointing loss for the Timberwolves after returning from a four-game road trip.
Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference, almost out of time to climb above the cut and avoid the play-in tournament with two regular-season games remaining.
"We didn't look like a team that was trying to make the playoffs," Towns said. "We looked a little lethargic. Can't afford that on games like this against a team like this. It was like a trap game. I've been there when you're out of the playoffs and you just want to spoil everyone's fun. We knew what they were going to come with."
The Timberwolves are two wins behind fifth-place Utah and sixth-place Denver. If they don't move up, they'll host a play-in game next week against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Midway through the third quarter, neither team had led by more than six before the Wizards put together an 18-6 run keyed by Porzingis. He hit two 3-pointers, and had a dunk and two layups during the burst.
Minnesota cut the lead to four with a run at the end of the third. But then Ish Smith hit a buzzer-beating 3 from halfcourt to end the quarter and Washington dominated the fourth, eventually leading by as many as 23.
"We just got out-competed," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "They played harder, which is disappointing given everything we have to play for."
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley missed his second straight game with right ankle soreness. … F Jaden McDaniels returned after missing nine games with a left ankle sprain. He was on a minutes restriction and went scoreless in 14 minutes. … Towns had 15 points in the first to go with four rebounds and three assists. … Minnesota was 14 of 41 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Host San Antonio on Thursday. The Spurs began the night with a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th place and the final play-in slot in the West.
