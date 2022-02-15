THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Caledonia/Houston wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m., Section 1A quarterfinals

Southland girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Triton girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Section 1A wrestling semifinals, noon, Rochester Mayo Civic Ccenter

Section 1A wrestling final, 1 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Southland, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Section 1A girls basketball tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

FRIDAY FEB. 25

Section 1A wrestling individual preliminaries, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Section 1A wrestling individual finals, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments