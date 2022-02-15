LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, FEB. 17Caledonia/Houston wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m., Section 1A quarterfinalsSouthland girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 18Triton girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 19Section 1A wrestling semifinals, noon, Rochester Mayo Civic CcenterSection 1A wrestling final, 1 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic CenterTUESDAY, FEB. 22Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Southland, 7:15 p.m.THURSDAY, FEB. 24Section 1A girls basketball tournament, 7 p.m., high seedFRIDAY FEB. 25Section 1A wrestling individual preliminaries, Rochester Mayo Civic CenterKenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 26Section 1A wrestling individual finals, Rochester Mayo Civic Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Kenyon-wanamingo Wrestling Sport Quarterfinal Triton Houston Southland Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash A life well lived: “Taco Susie” Tussing passes unexpectedly Dairy Queen closed during internal investigation Assemblies of God district council addresses Northridge youth pastor allegations St. Peter community member confronts life with ALS Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web COVID-19 Death After Menopause Down With Increased Estrogen Level Racial Disparities Seen in Rates for Opioid Overdose Deaths Antibodies Persist for Infants Born to COVID-19-Vaccinated Moms Durable Remission Seen in Two CLL Patients After CAR T Cell Therapy