THURSDAY, MAY 20

Boys golf at Hiawatha Valley League match, 2 p.m., Cannon Falls Golf Course

Baseball at Byron, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Baseball at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Track and field at Hiawatha Valley League championships, 10 a.m., Pine Island High School

Softball vs. Cannon Falls, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Baseball vs. Chatfield, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Kenyon-Wanamingo track and field invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

Softball at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Golf at Hiawath Valley League championships, 9 a.m., Winona Bridges Golf Course

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Baseball vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:15 p.m. (DH)

Softball vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

