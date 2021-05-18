THURSDAY, MAY 20
Boys golf at Hiawatha Valley League match, 2 p.m., Cannon Falls Golf Course
Baseball at Byron, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Baseball at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Track and field at Hiawatha Valley League championships, 10 a.m., Pine Island High School
Softball vs. Cannon Falls, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Baseball vs. Chatfield, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Kenyon-Wanamingo track and field invitational, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Softball at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Golf at Hiawath Valley League championships, 9 a.m., Winona Bridges Golf Course
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Baseball vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:15 p.m. (DH)
Softball vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.