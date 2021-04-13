BOYS GOLF
The Northfield boys golf team started its season Monday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club with a dominant victory against Winona.
The Raiders won by a score of 324-391, and junior Nate Stevens led the way with an individual score of 72. Senior Haakon Rustad provided an 82 for Northfield's second-best score, while Jack Wendt and Jeb Sawyer both posted scored of 85 to round out the scoring positions.
Northfield returns to the course next Monday afternoon for a triangular against Mankato West and Rochester Century at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
GIRLS GOLF
The Northfield girls golf team started the season Thursday afternoon at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona with a 414-444 victory against the Winhawks.
Freshman Emerson Garlie led the way for the Raiders with a 92, while junior Anna Nesseth was close behind with a 93. Sophomore Marie Labenski (106) and junior Evelyn Jordan (119) accounted for the other two scoring positions.
"Very cold and windy day," Northfield coach Mel Miller said. "Very difficult golf course. The first Big 9 Conference meet is there on April 29th, so it was good to see the golf course. I expect that our team score will be 20-25 shots better next time."
The Raiders return to the links Monday afternoon in a triangular against Mankato West and Rochester Century at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.
SOFTBALL
Eastview 9, Northfield 2
The Raiders were dealt their first loss of the season Monday in Northfield, where the Lightning exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth to break open what was a 2-2 ballgame.
Eastview scored first with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, before Northfield countered with a run in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings to tie the game 2-2. That led to the deciding top of the sixth, before the Lightning added another run in the top of the seventh.
The Raiders finished with 11 hits and allowed only four, but also committed four errors to let the damage compound and balloon the final score. Senior Brynn Hostettler pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 batters for Northfield, which also received three hits from junior Katie Balster, in addition to a pair of hits each from senior Chloe Rozga and senior Mikaela Girard.
Northfield next travels to play another non-conference Class AAAA matchup Thursday night at Chanhassen, before returning home for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader against Rochester Mayo. Chanhassen finished the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAAA.
Northfield 10, Owatonna 0
The Northfield softball team raced past Owatonna 10-0 in five innings Thursday at home to start its season.
Senior Brynn Hostettler fired four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out 12, before sophomore Courtney Graff fired a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.
Senior Payton Fox launched a home run for the Raiders, Graff finished 1-for-1 with three walks and four runs scored, senior Mikaela Girard went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and junior Sammy Noreen picked up a pair of hits including a double.
Senior Chloe Rozga drew a pair of walks, while senior Avery Valek, junior Katie Balster and sophomore Ava Stanchina all reached base once.