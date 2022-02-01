LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2Northfield girls hockey at Dodge County, 7 p.m.Rochester Mayo wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, FEB. 3Northfield boys hockey at Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.Albert Lea boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.Hutchinson girls hockey at Northfield, 7 p.m.Northfield girls basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.Mankato East boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 4Northfield wrestling at Mankato West, 5:30 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 5Northfield wrestling at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.Mankato East boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 11 a.m.Northfield gymnastics at Big 9 Conference championships, 11 a.m., Rochester CenturyNorthfield girls hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.Owatonna boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.Red Wing girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.Northfield boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.TUESDAY, FEB. 8Northfield boys, girls alpine ski at Section 6 championships, 9 a.m., Buck Hill Ski AreaNorthfield boys, girls nordic ski at Section 1 championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park ReserveNorthfield girls basketball at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.Owatonna boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9Section 1AA girls hockey quarterfinals, 7 p.m., high seedTHURSDAY, FEB. 10Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall wrestling at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.Northfield gymnastics at Section 1AA championships, 6 p.m., Rochester MayoRochester Century boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.Northfield boys basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 11Big 9 Conference diving competition, 5:15 p.m., Northfield Middle SchoolRochester Century girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 12Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball at Northfield, 1 p.m.Northfield boys hockey at Mankato East, 3 p.m.Big 9 Conference swimming competition, 3 p.m., Rochester Recreation CenterNorthfield dance at Section 1AAA championships, 5 p.m., Bloomington KennedySection 1AA girls hockey semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northfield Middle School Hockey Basketball Sport Swimming Rochester Owatonna Mankato East Wrestling Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Men charged in alleged shoplifting from Cabela's Missing Person Budenski, Update Local businesses partner with Owatonna schools to help with staff shortages Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Abby Finkenauer raises $2M in bid to face Sen. Chuck Grassley CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill requires reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers House bill advances to block school COVID vaccine requirements Victoria Beckham has eaten the 'same thing' every day for 25 years