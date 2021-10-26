Emma Torstenson had a busy weekend in Boulder, Colorado. The freshman on the University of Colorado volleyball team — and 2021 Northfield High School graduate — earned her first collegiate start in Friday’s 3-1 loss against the University of Arizona as a defensive specialist.
She notched 16 digs, the second-highest total on the team, and recorded an ace, but perhaps her most noteworthy contribution came at the net, where the five-year starter at libero for Northfield has hardly every played.
During a wild third set that Arizona eventually won 37-35, Colorado ran out of subs. That meant with Torstenson on the floor, the Buffaloes were unable to sub her off when the rotation shifted her position to the spot on the floor typically occupied by the outside hitter.
In her one attack attempt, Torstenson slammed a kill through the Arizona defense.
“I don’t play outside, so relying on my teammates and my coaches to tell me what to do and trying to put my team in the best place to win,” Torstenson said in a press release.
The next night, Torstenson again played in every set of a 3-1 loss against Arizona State.
She recorded eight digs in the loss, but even as Colorado won another marathon set in the second 32-30, she was not called upon offensively for a second night in a row.
The two losses dropped Colorado to 12-7 overall and 3-7 in the Pac-12 Conference. Next up, the Buffaloes travel to Oregon State on Friday night and to Oregon on Sunday afternoon.
Van Zuilen helps Granite City to 11-1 start
Carson Van Zuilen is starting to show the NA3HL the playmaking ability that made him a terror for southern Minnesota high school hockey teams for four years.
Playing on the Granite City Lumberjacks, the 2021 Northfield High School graduate has started to carve out a regular role for himself, and recently broke through in Friday’s 7-2 victory at New Ulm with a four-assist game.
Van Zuilen was the primary assister on all four of his helpers.
That bumped his season total up to eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his first 11 games of junior hockey. He’s also posted a plus/minus rating of +6.
As a team, Granite City has been hard to handle this season, as the Lumberjacks have raced out to an 11-1 start to pace the NA3HL West Division. Granite City next plays Friday and Saturday night at the Mason City Toros (7-3), the second-place team in the West Division.
Gallagher boots Wheaton up rankings
On a Wheaton College football team with a high-powered offense, senior Tommy Gallagher has been getting a workout as the team’s placekicker.
Gallagher — a 2017 Northfield High School graduate that played both football and soccer — is the primary kicker for the first time this season and has been making the most of it. He’s converted 42 of 44 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals, including a 52-yard bomb in a 45-0 victory against Augustana.
Most recently, Gallagher drilled both of his field goal attempts from 40 and 20 yards.
That’s helped Wheaton attain a 6-1 record and a No. 6 ranking by D3football.com. The Thunder next play Saturday afternoon at Elmhurst.