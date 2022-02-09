Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dunks over Sacramento Kings center Alex Len during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114 on Tuesday night.
Malik Beasley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth victory in 12 games. D'Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists.
Jordan McLaughlin had his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, helping Minnesota's bench outscore Sacramento's reserves 72-32.
"Just an amazing game by our bench," Towns said. "Us as starters have to pick it up. Right now the bench is setting the example for us, which is a great thing. We're building a team of accountability, and as starters we have to be accountable."
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch echoed Towns and credited his team's defense with making the difference. Minnesota scored 16 points off 19 turnovers and held Sacramento to 8 of 21 shooting in the fourth quarter.
"Once we addressed some things at halftime, we came out with a lot better activity and intensity," Finch said. "Kind of got into them a little bit, and then it was a little bit easier to be disruptive. That's who we need to be."
FLURRY OF THREES
The Timberwolves scored 15 consecutive points on 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished 22 of 44 beyond the arc — one shy of their season high. It's the fourth time this season the Timberwolves have made 20 or more.
EARLY MOMENTUM
Naz Reid took the ball from above the 3-point arc, drove the lane and made a thunderous one-handed dunk over Alex Len in the first quarter, then glared at the Kings' 7-footer. Len tried to match Reid with a dunk attempt at the other end a few moments later but the ball clanged hard off the back of the rim.