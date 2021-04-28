GOLF
Gopher Conference meet
The Blooming Prairie and NRHEG boys placed first (163) and fourth (203) overall, respectively, during their meet in Blooming Prairie Tuesday afternoon.
The Awesome Blossoms’ Colin Jordison earned the meet’s medalist award by shooting a 37. Teammate Colby Johnson (38) finished one stroke behind and placed tied for second. Garret Farr (41) and Kollyn Alwes (47) rounded out Blooming Prairie’s top four.
For NREHG, Porter Peterson led the Panthers with a 44, while Carter Stenzel (49), Nash Howe (51) and Andrew Hoelsher (59) rounded out the team’s top four.
SOFTBALL
Northfield 13, Owatonna 0, F/5
The Huskies’ winning streak came to an end in dramatic fashion Tuesday evening as the Raiders held them to one hit.
“When facing one of the best pitchers in the state, you have to play well and do all the little things to win the game and we did not do that tonight,” Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. “We had five errors in the field today leading to 11 unearned runs. To give a team like Northfield that many extra outs, they will take advantage and build a lead quickly.”
The Huskies struck out in 12 of their 16 at-bats, with Parris Hovden connecting for the team’s lone hit, a double.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mankato meet
The Owatonna girls track and field team placed second overall with a score of 83.5 during the meet held at Mankato East High School Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Jacobs (100-meter hurdles), Janessa Moore (100-meter), Kya Dixon (shot put) and the 4x200 relay team (Aileen Jock, Moore, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe) earned first place finishes.
Blooming Prairie meet
The Blooming Prairie boys (72) and girls (74) track and field teams participated in their home meet Tuesday afternoon and finished in third and second place overall, respectively.
For the boys, Sam Skillestad (200-meters), Xavier Rennie (110-meter hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (Brady Kittelson, Samuel Smith, James Wohlferd, Skillestad) and the 4x800 relay team (Stephen Fennel, Jack Bruns, Alex Riley, Hosea Baker) earned top finishes.
Likewise for the girls, Chloe McCarthy (400-meter), Emily Miller (800-meter), Megan Oswald (triple jump), the 4x400 relay team (Anna Kittelson, Grace Krejci, McCarthy, Miller) and the 4x800 relay team (McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail, Kittelson) came in first.