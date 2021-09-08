The score didn't say it all, as the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team beat the Belle Plaine Tigers Tuesday, as the matches were a lot closer than the 6-1 meet might indicate.
Across the lineup, there were close contests, with the Giants winning four three-set matches and losing one. There was not a single 0 among all the match scores.
At No. 1 doubles, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz had one of the most emphatic performances of the evening for the Giants, beating their opponents 6-1, 6-3.
"Anna and Mia played an awesome match against a tough doubles team," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "They controlled the pace of play and forced their opponents to play a lot of defense. They were aggressive at the net and won many of their points with strong volleys and overheads. Their presence at the net kept Belle Plaine deeper in the court, and they were able to dominate play."
There was a new pairing at No. 2 doubles between Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub, and the duo can now claim to be undefeated together, claiming a 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) win.
"Ella continues to have a strong overall game, with her serving and returning, but she is especially strong at the net and anticipates very well," Seaver said. "Koreyann is able to see the court, the positioning of the other team, and place her shots.
The No. 3 doubles pairing of Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause was also a new one that claim to be undefeated together, with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win.
"Bella and Lauren started off a little slow, making unforced errors," Seaver said. "But after a few games, they were hitting with more confidence and forcing their opponents to make more errors and we started playing better offense, attacking areas of the court where they were not covering."
Chloe Brandt picked up another win at No. 1 singles in a long three-setter, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.
"In the end, Chloe dominated in the third set, really taking control of the points," Seaver said. "Her athleticism and competitiveness really came through."
Darbi Dunning had the cleanest singles victory of the evening for the Giants, winning 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
"Darbi continues to get stronger with each match, and she is able to hit with more consistency," Seaver said. "Darbi also is more confident moving the ball around. She was able to draw her opponent out of position on many rallies and then take advantage, playing more offense."
At No. 4 singles, meanwhile, Gracie Buesgens pulled out a three-set win at 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
"Gracie got stronger with each game," Seaver said. "Both in her shot selection and consistency. Gracie moved the ball well across the baseline, forcing her opponent to move."
No. 2 singles player Morgan Jones fell in three sets — 7-5, 4-6, 5-7 — pushing her opponent all the way to the end.
"Morgan has played in a number of three-set matches," Seaver said. "But every third set is extremely close. It proves that Morgan has great focus and confidence and never allows herself to be out of the match. Morgan has a very strong all-around game — just working on more consistency."
Next up for the Giants is a home meet against Sibley East, starting at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Le Sueur.