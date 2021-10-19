CLASS 6A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Lakeville South (5) (7-0) 50 1
2. Eden Prairie (6-1) 45 2
3. Maple Grove (6-1) 38 T3
4. Stillwater (7-0) 33 T3
5. Minnetonka (6-1) 29 7
6. Shakopee (5-2) 24 6
7. Woodbury (6-1) 20 8
8. Wayzata (5-2) 14 9
9. White Bear Lake (5-2) 10 NR
10. Centennial (4-3) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Prior Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1.
CLASS 5A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Mankato West (5) (7-0) 50 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) 44 T2
3. Andover (7-0) 40 T2
4. Chaska (7-0) 36 4
5. Moorhead (5-1) 24 8
(tie) Rochester Mayo (6-1) 24 6
7. Rogers (6-1) 23 7
8. Elk River (5-2) 16 T10
9. Spring Lake Park (5-2) 8 T10
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-1) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1, Chanhassen 1.
CLASS 4A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Becker (6) (7-0) 60 1
2. Hutchinson (6-1) 54 T2
3. Mound-Westonka (7-0) 47 T2
4. Stewartville (7-0) 43 4
5. North Branch (7-0) 36 6
6. Willmar (6-1) 30 7
7. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) 21 8
8. SMB-Wolfpack (5-2) 14 10
9. Fridley (5-2) 13 9
10. Holy Angels (5-2) 12 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Lake City (4) (7-0) 49 1
2. Fairmont (1) (7-0) 46 2
3. Dassel-Cokato (7-0) 37 4
(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-0) 37 3
5. Providence Academy (7-0) 30 5
6. Cannon Falls (6-1) 24 T6
7. Waseca (6-1) 21 T10
8. Esko (7-0) 16 T10
9. Pierz (7-0) 4 7
(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (5-2) 4 8
Others receiving votes: Annandale 3, Litchfield 2, Watertown-Mayer 2.
CLASS 2A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (7-0) 40 1
2. Pipestone (7-0) 36 2
3. Minneapolis North (6-1) 29 3
4. Kimball (7-0) 22 T5
5. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) 19 4
6. Blue Earth Area (6-1) 17 8
7. Barnesville (5-2) 13 T9
8. Osakis (6-1) 12 NR
9. Chatfield (6-1) 11 NR
10. Rush City (7-0) 10 T9
Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, West Central-Ashby 4, Royalton 1.
CLASS A
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Murray County Central (5) (7-0) 50 1
2. Minneota (7-0) 45 2
3. Rushford-Peterson (7-0) 39 4
4. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) 29 5
5. Ottertail Central (7-0) 28 6
6. BOLD (6-1) 22 3
7. Ada-Borup (6-1) 18 7
8. Polk County West (5-1) 11 8
9. Deer River (7-0) 9 T9
10. New York Mills (6-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Pine River-Backus 4, Fillmore Central 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Springfield 1.
9-MAN
School, (First place), (Record), Total Points, Prv
1. Verndale (5) (7-0) 50 1
2. Lanesboro (7-0) 44 2
3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (7-0) 33 4
4. Fertile-Beltrami (7-0) 32 5
5. Hancock (7-0) 31 3
6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-1) 24 6
7. Grand Meadow (6-1) 17 8
8. Mountain Lake Area (6-1) 13 7
9. Nevis (6-1) 9 10
10. Herman Norcross (5-2) 8 NR
(tie) Cherry (5-0) 8 8
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2.