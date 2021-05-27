Baseball
USC 16, NRHEG 3
No further information at the time of publication.
Softball
NRHEG 6, USC 3
Sophie Stork struck out 10 and allowed only one earned run to help lead the Panthers past the Rebels Wednesday afternoon.
Cloie Arndt went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two stolen bases. Grace Tufte went 3-for-4 and also added two stolen bases. Faith Nielsen, Anna Jacobson and Brenlee Knudson contributed hits as well.
Track and field
Big 9 Conference girls championships
The Owatonna girls track and field team competed at the Big 9 Conference championship meet Wednesday in Rochester at John Marshall High School.
The Huskies finished fifth overall with a team score of 134. Rochester Century (251) took home first place, while Mankato East (230) and Winona (188) rounded out the top three.
Kya Dixon claimed Owatonna’s lone first place finish by throwing a personal best 36-feet-6.75-inches during the shot put. She earned All-Conference honors with the victory.
Lindsay Bangs also earned All-Conference honors by finishing second in the high jump with a jump of 5-feet even.
The 4x100 relay team (Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe) and the 4x400 relay team (Annika Wiese, Maddie Koslosky, Sarah Kingland, Carsyn Brady) earned third place finishes.