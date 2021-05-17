TUESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

JWP at WEM, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., Riverview Golf Course

Softball

JWP at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Byron at Faribault, 4 p.m. (DH)

Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 4:30p.m.

Boys tennis

Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 4:30 p.m

Track and field

Mankato East, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo girls at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

Faribault, Mankato East, Rochester Mayo boys at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Section 1A True Team meet, 4 p.m., Triton

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Baseball

Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

Hayfield at WEM, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Byron, 5 p.m.

Maple River at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Medford, 5 p.m.

Golf

Gopher Conference Tournament, 10 a.m., Waseca Lakeside Club

HVL boys match, 2 p.m., Cannon Falls Golf Club

Softball

Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 4 p.m. (DH)

Bethlehem Academy at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

WEM at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Faribault at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Bethlehem Academy, Hayfield, United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie, Medford, WEM at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Baseball

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.

Softball

WEM at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Baseball

Faribault at Mankato East, 1 p.m.

Softball

Cannon Falls at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11 a.m.

Faribault at Winona, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis

Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center

Track and field

Kenyon-Wanamingo at HVL championships, 10 a.m., Pine Island

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments