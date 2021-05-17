TUESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
JWP at WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., Riverview Golf Course
Softball
JWP at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Byron at Faribault, 4 p.m. (DH)
Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 4:30p.m.
Boys tennis
Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 4:30 p.m
Track and field
Mankato East, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo girls at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Faribault, Mankato East, Rochester Mayo boys at Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Section 1A True Team meet, 4 p.m., Triton
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Baseball
Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Hayfield at WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Byron, 5 p.m.
Maple River at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs. Medford, 5 p.m.
Golf
Gopher Conference Tournament, 10 a.m., Waseca Lakeside Club
HVL boys match, 2 p.m., Cannon Falls Golf Club
Softball
Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 4 p.m. (DH)
Bethlehem Academy at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
WEM at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Faribault at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Bethlehem Academy, Hayfield, United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie, Medford, WEM at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Baseball
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.
Softball
WEM at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Baseball
Faribault at Mankato East, 1 p.m.
Softball
Cannon Falls at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11 a.m.
Faribault at Winona, 1 p.m.
Boys tennis
Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center
Track and field
Kenyon-Wanamingo at HVL championships, 10 a.m., Pine Island