FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Girls Swim and Dive
Class AA state swim preliminaries at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, 6 p.m. (Includes Owatonna)
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Girls Swim and Dive
Class AA state swim and dive finals at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, 6 p.m. (If Owatonna swim and dive advances to finals)
Boys Hockey
Scrimmage: Owatonna vs Irondale, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Scrimmage: Medford at Kasson-Mantorville, 8 a.m.
Scrimmage: Blooming Prairie at Kasson-Mantorville, 8 a.m.
Scrimmage: NRHEG at Belle Plaine, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Volleyball
Medford Volleyball Banquet, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Scrimmage: Owatonna at Bloomington Kennedy, 4:15 p.m.
Fall Sports
NRHEG Athletic Award Ceremony, 7 p.m. (Awards for all NRHEG fall varsity sports)
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
Boys Basketball
Scrimmage: Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 8 a.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
Girls Basketball
Owatonna at New Prague, 7 p.m.
Medford vs Le Sueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Buffalo, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
Boys Hockey
Owatonna vs Minnetonka, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Owatonna at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Owatonna vs Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Blue Earth Area, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Medford at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Girls Basketball
Medford at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Football
Minnesota Football Showcase at U.S. Bank Stadium, noon (features Owatonna’s Grant Achterkirch and Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson)
Boys Hockey
Owatonna at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Austin, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Owatonna Varsity Invite at Faribault, 10 a.m.
Blooming Prairie Varsity Quad at St. Charles, 10 a.m.
NRHEG tournament at Chisago Lakes, 8 a.m.
Dance
Owatonna at Cannon Falls, TBD
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Football
Mr. Football Award Banquet, 10 a.m. (includes Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson)
MONDAY, DEC. 6
Girls Hockey
Owatonna vs Rosemount, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Owatonna at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
Girls Basketball
Medford at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
NRHEG vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Boys Hockey
Owatonna vs Faribault, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Owatonna vs Farmington, 7:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie vs Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Medford vs Waseca, 7:15 p.m
Blooming Prairie at Chatfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Owatonna at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at United South Central, 7 p.m.
NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Swim and Dive
Owatonna vs Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Boys Basketball
Owatonna vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Medford vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Medford at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Owatonna at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Boys Hockey
Owatonna at Mankato East, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Owatonna at Chanhassen, 9 a.m.
Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10 a.m.
Blooming Prairie at Byron, 9 a.m.
NRHEG at Byron, 9 a.m.
Dance
Owatonna at Lakeville North, TBD