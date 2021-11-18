FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Girls Swim and Dive

Class AA state swim preliminaries at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, 6 p.m. (Includes Owatonna)

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Girls Swim and Dive

Class AA state swim and dive finals at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, 6 p.m. (If Owatonna swim and dive advances to finals)

Boys Hockey

Scrimmage: Owatonna vs Irondale, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Scrimmage: Medford at Kasson-Mantorville, 8 a.m.

Scrimmage: Blooming Prairie at Kasson-Mantorville, 8 a.m.

Scrimmage: NRHEG at Belle Plaine, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Volleyball

Medford Volleyball Banquet, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Girls Hockey

Owatonna vs Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Scrimmage: Owatonna at Bloomington Kennedy, 4:15 p.m.

Fall Sports

NRHEG Athletic Award Ceremony, 7 p.m. (Awards for all NRHEG fall varsity sports)

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

Boys Basketball

Scrimmage: Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Girls Basketball

Owatonna at New Prague, 7 p.m.

Medford vs Le Sueur-Henderson, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Owatonna vs Buffalo, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Boys Hockey

Owatonna vs Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Owatonna at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Owatonna vs Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Medford vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Blue Earth Area, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Medford at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Girls Basketball

Medford at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs Triton, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Football

Minnesota Football Showcase at U.S. Bank Stadium, noon (features Owatonna’s Grant Achterkirch and Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson)

Boys Hockey

Owatonna at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Owatonna vs Austin, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Owatonna Varsity Invite at Faribault, 10 a.m.

Blooming Prairie Varsity Quad at St. Charles, 10 a.m.

NRHEG tournament at Chisago Lakes, 8 a.m.

Dance

Owatonna at Cannon Falls, TBD

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Football

Mr. Football Award Banquet, 10 a.m. (includes Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson)

MONDAY, DEC. 6

Girls Hockey

Owatonna vs Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Owatonna at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

Girls Basketball

Medford at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

NRHEG vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Boys Hockey

Owatonna vs Faribault, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Owatonna vs Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Medford vs Waseca, 7:15 p.m

Blooming Prairie at Chatfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Owatonna at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at United South Central, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

Swim and Dive

Owatonna vs Rochester John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Boys Basketball

Owatonna vs Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Medford vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Medford at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Owatonna at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Boys Hockey

Owatonna at Mankato East, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Owatonna at Chanhassen, 9 a.m.

Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10 a.m.

Blooming Prairie at Byron, 9 a.m.

NRHEG at Byron, 9 a.m.

Dance

Owatonna at Lakeville North, TBD

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

