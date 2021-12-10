...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Twins hire Hank Conger as 1st base, catching coach
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins filled out their staff by hiring Hank Conger as their first base and catching coach on Friday.
Conger played seven seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. He played for Tampa Bay in 2016, his last year in the majors. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a coach for the Rays then.
The Twins have not previously designated a catching coach, but bench coach Bill Evers worked with players at that position until his retirement after the 2021 season.
The Twins also moved Tommy Watkins to third base coach and Tony Diaz to assistant bench coach. Luis Ramirez was promoted to assistant pitching coach, the first career major league assignment for the Venezuela native.
With Conger, Ramirez, bench coach Jayce Tingler and hitting coach David Popkins, the Twins have four new coaches this season.