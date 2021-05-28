WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Golf

Section 2AA, boys, 1 p.m., New Prague

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Baseball

Section 2AA championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 2AA consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed

Golf

Section 2A, boys, 10 a.m.

Softball

Section 2AA championship semifinals, 5 p.m., high seed

Section 2AA consolation first round, 5 p.m., high seed

Track and Field

Section 2AA meet, 4 p.m., New Prague

Section 2A sub-section meet, 3:30 p.m., JWP

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Baseball

Section 2AA championship finals, 11 a.m., Gaylord

Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals, 1:30/4 p.m., Gaylord

Softball

Section 2AA championship finals

Section 2AA consolation quarterfinals

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

