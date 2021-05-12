THURSDAY, MAY 6
Baseball
Hayfield 14, NRHEG 2, F/5
Five runs in the third inning and six in fourth was more than enough to push the Vikings past the Panthers Thursday afternoon.
Nick Staloch, Kordell Schlaak, Daxter Lee and Andrew Phillips all contributed hits for NRHEG.
New Ulm 27, Waseca 3, F/5
Zach Hoehn’s double was the only hit the Bluejays were able to muster during their loss to the Eagles Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland 9, JWP 4
The Bulldogs fell to the Clippers Thursday afternoon.
Jack Morsching and Gavin Krause each contributed two hits, while Kelton Erler, Karson Lindsay and Ethan Winters added one.
Softball
NRHEG 15, GE/AC 0
The Panthers improved to 10-0 on the season following their easy win Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork threw her fifth shutout of the season, striking out six and allowing only three hits. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Brenlee Knudson led NRHEG at the plate with a 3-for-4 days with two doubles, two runs score and five RBI. Hallie Schultz, Grace Tufte, and Ava Kyllo combined for eight hits and six runs scored.
Lake Crystal 11, JWP 1
Allie Olson picked up her first career varsity hit, a double, during the Bulldogs loss to the Knights.
Tennis
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2
Charlie Huttemier continued his run of strong play Thursday afternoon, defeating Kelson Lund in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen also picked up a win in straight sets (6-3, 7-6).
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Baseball
USC 18, JWP 5
A nine-run first inning was enough to propel the Rebels past the Bulldogs last Friday.
Jack Morsching led JWP at the plate, registering a triple and two RBI. Kelton Erler contributed two hits, while Karson Lindsay and Ethan Winters each added one.
Softball
WEM 12, JWP 2
Further information was not available.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Baseball
Worthington 10, Waseca 7
The Bluejays dropped the first game of a scheduled double header with Worthington on Saturday with the second being called off due to inclement weather; it will not be made up.
Zach Hoehn led Waseca at the plate, batting 3-for-5 with an RBI. Tyler Klinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Payton Garza hit 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Boys tennis
Waseca 6, Stewartville 1
Cotter 4, Waseca 3
The Bluejays split their matches with Stewartville and Cotter over the weekend to move their record to 4-10 overall.
Charlie Huttemier won both of his matches, with the first in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and the second over the ninth-ranked player in Class A (6-1, 6-7, 10-8).
Dahminik Deutsch (6-0, 6-3), Dominic Grunzke (6-3, 6-2), Earl Hansen/Ben Diedrich (6-1, 6-0), Luke Osweiler/Hunter Supalla (7-6, 7-5) and Jacari Jellum/Tyler Jellum (6-1, 6-2) earned wins against Stewartville. Hansen Diedrich (6-3, 6-3) and Deutsch/Osweiler (6-2, 6-3) did so against Cotter.
Softball
Belle Plaine 13, Waseca 0
Further information was not available.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Baseball
NRHEG 8, Maple River 4
The Panthers were only able to grab three hits, however, seven errors and five walks doled out by the Eagles helped propel NRHEG past Maple River Monday evening.
Kordell Schlaak pitched six and two-thirds innings for the Panthers, striking out five and allowing four runs, though none of them were earned.
Andrew Phillips — who also closed out the win — went 1-for-3 at the plate, while Alex Dobberstein went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Golf
Gopher Conference boys meet
The boys golf team from NRHEG competed Monday afternoon in Blue Earth.
The Panthers finished fifth overall with a score of 202. Nash Howe (47), Porter Peterson (48), Andrew Hoelsher (52) and Carter Stenzel (55) registered the top four scores for NRHEG.
Softball
Maple River 2, NRHEG 0
The Panthers’ bid for a perfect season ended Monday afternoon.
NRHEG was held to one hit — off the bat of Cloie Arndt — and the Panthers committed three errors during the loss. Sophie Stork pitched all seven innings and struck out six.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Baseball
Fairmont 11, Waseca 1, F/5
The Bluejays fell in five innings to the Cardinals Tuesday afternoon.
Payton Garza led Waseca at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double. Carter McQuery also doubled, hitting 1-for-2 on the day.
Blue Earth Area 18, NRHEG 2, F/5
The Panthers fell in convincing fashion to the Buccaneers Tuesday afternoon.
Daxter Lee collected two hits on the day, while Andrew Phillips added a triple.
Golf
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys golf team competed in a Gopher Conference meet Tuesday afternoon.
Andrew Hoelsher (57) and Dylan Loken (69) were the only two athletes who competed for the Panthers.
Softball
Fairmont 21, Waseca 5, F/4
Further information was not available.
NRHEG 23, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0, F/4
The Panthers bounced back nicely after suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the week by soundly defeating the Knights Tuesday afternoon.
Sophie Stork tossed her first no-hitter of the season, striking out seven and not allowing a walk. NRHEG’s ace was one error away from a perfect game. Stork also had a monster day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and eight RBI.
Cloie Arndt also doubled — going 2-for-3 — and drove in five.
Cleveland 10, JWP 9, F/8
The Bulldogs fell to the Clippers in extra innings Tuesday afternoon.
Hallie Wheelock led JWP at the plate, batting 4-for-5 with two doubles. Gracie Bhlum went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double.
Tennis
Waseca 5, Albert Lea 2
The Bluejays improved to 5-10 overall with their victory over the Tigers Tuesday afternoon.
Charlie Huttemier (6-0, 6-0) and Oliver Rohwer (6-0, 6-0) picked up wins during singles play. Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen (6-1, 6-0), Hunter Supalla/Luke Osweiler (7-6, 6-0) and Jacari Jellum/Tyler Jellum (6-2, 6-1) did so during doubles action.
Track and field
Valley Conference meet
The JWP girls track and field team claimed the Valley Conference title Tuesday evening in Janesville. Their 206 points were 80 more than second place finisher LCWM-Nicollet (126).
Lauren Dimler (100-hurdles, 200-meter, 300-hurdles, long jump), Ashlin Keyes (400-meter, high jump), Claire Adams (triple jump), the 4x100 relay team, the 4x200 relay team and the 4x800 relay team earned first place finishes.
The JWP boys team finished in third place during their portion of the meet with a score of 80. Jacob Cahill (pole vault) picked up the squad’s only first place finish.