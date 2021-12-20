LOCAL SCHEDULE Dec 20, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, DEC. 23K-W boys basketball at Lyle/Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.MONDAY, DEC. 27K-W boys basketball at Tri-City United, 5:30 p.m.TUESDAY, DEC. 28K-W boys basketball vs. TBD, TBD, Tri-City United TournamentK-W girls basketball vs. Lyle/Pacelli, 3:30 p.m., Hayfield TournamentWEDNESDAY, DEC. 29K-W girls basketball vs. Grand Meadow, noon, Hayfield TournamentTHURSDAY, DEC. 30K-W wrestling at UW-Eau Claire Tournament, 9:15 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Tri-city United Tournament Sport Game Boy Wrestling Uw-eau Claire Tournament Schedule Tbd Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire damages building in downtown St. Peter historic district School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases David Gangsei Poetry of woman committed for 7 years in St. Peter State Hospital posthumously published by descendants Argument at Faribault store leads to criminal charges Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web 3 moments that sum up Tom Brady’s night vs. Saints: A tossed tablet, a stare down and a taunt 48 COVID Cases Reported on World's Largest Cruise Ship Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton's fingerprints were all over Saints' historic win vs. the Bucs TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 20-26): ‘Insecure,’ ‘All Madden’ & More