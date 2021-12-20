THURSDAY, DEC. 23

K-W boys basketball at Lyle/Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

K-W boys basketball at Tri-City United, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

K-W boys basketball vs. TBD, TBD, Tri-City United Tournament

K-W girls basketball vs. Lyle/Pacelli, 3:30 p.m., Hayfield Tournament

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

K-W girls basketball vs. Grand Meadow, noon, Hayfield Tournament

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

K-W wrestling at UW-Eau Claire Tournament, 9:15 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments