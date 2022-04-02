The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Second Responders
After a pitch perfect year in 2019 when the Troubadours celebrated 40 years of crooning, today the all-male vocal groups is singing a more somber tune. Since 2002, 41 members have died, half the group winters in Florida and the pandemic has limited the number of places the choral group of 29 performs. It’s time for some new voices, younger and more diverse members.
City of Northfield purchases two downtown properties
After 57 years of operating out of 115 Fifth St. W., the Northfield News is looking for a new home. On March 22, the Northfield City Council approved by a 6-0 vote, the acquisition of two downtown properties, the Northfield News building as well as 411 Water St., the Ameriprise building.
Summer construction projects for school district begins
With a tight construction window of three summer months, Cole Nelson, director of buildings and grounds for Northfield Public Schools, said replacing the full roof of the Middle School is such a large job work will likely begin in mid-April.
Mayor delivers State of the City address
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell delivered the State of the City address to the community in the Kracum Performance Hall of the Weitz Center for Creativity at Carleton College. Approximately 100 guests attended the event which also highlighted the status of city work over the past year.
Sports
This comprehensive spring sports preview of all the Northfield Raiders teams covers coaches, key athletes, rosters, competition, 2021 recaps and 2022 outlooks. Did you know Northfield clay target was adding a Skeet team? Follow boys and girls golf, boys and girls track and field baseball and softball as they progress into their spring seasons.
