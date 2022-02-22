WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Section 1A swimming prelims, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Northfield boys basketball at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Winona girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Northfield girls hockey vs. Edina, 11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Section 1A diving competition, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Red Wing or Waseca boys hockey at Northfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Class AA girls hockey consolation game, 10 a.m., TRIA Rink

Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament, 2 p.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Class AA girls hockey semifinal, 6 p.m. Xcel Energy Center

Section 1A swimming finals, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester Mayo boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

Class AA girls hockey third-place game, 11 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Class AA girls hockey consolation championship, noon, TRIA Rink

Section 1A boys hockey semifinal, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Class AA girls hockey state championship, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Northfield boys basketball at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Section 1A boys hockey championship, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal, 7 p.m., high seed

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Class AAA state team wrestling tournament, 9 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament, 9 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Class A state swimming preliminaries, noon, University of Minnesota

Rochester John Marshall boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Class AAA state individual wrestling tournament, 9 a.m., Xcel Energy Center

Class A state swimming finals, noon, University of Minnesota

Section 1AAAA girls basketball semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

