Gustavus’ Stanislav Danaev skates during a 6-2 loss against St. Scholastica to finish the regular season. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus Adolphus College)

The Gustavus men’s hockey team ended its regular season on the road with a 6-2 loss at St. Scholastica. The loss puts the Gusties record before playoffs at 5-15-4 overall and 0-9-3 in the MIAC.

Patrick Gazich and Joey Gimberlin scored the two Gustavus goals.

St. Scholastica got out to a strong start with two goals in the first, but the Gusties kept the pressure on with shots 11-12 before closing out the first frame.

The Saints tacked on another goal for a 3-0 lead four minutes into the second. At the 12:55 mark, Gazich shot over a St. Scholastica defender to bring the game to 3-1 with assists credited to Petr Phillipov and Dylan Gast. The Saints responded with three more goals in the next five minutes. Gustavus outshot St. Scholastica 15-9 in the second period.

Two minutes into the third period, Nick Klishko and Tyler Ebner found Gimberlin in the slot for the final goal in the 6-2 loss.

Net-minder Jackson Hjelle shut down all 16 of the Saints shots in the third, making 31 total.

The No. 9 seeded Gusties will travel to No. 8 seed Hamline on Wednesday night for the first round of playoffs.

