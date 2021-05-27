The Northfield girls golf team ended its Big 9 Conference season the same way it started — with a first-place finish. That's also the same finishing position for the Raiders at every Big 9 competition this spring, as the team notched the maximum number of 33 points to claim the program's second consecutive Big 9 championship.
That championship was wrapped up at Tuesday's second day of the Big 9 tournament at Faribault Golf and Country Club, where Northfield won with a score of 370 — 20 shots better than second-place Rochester John Marshall.
Emerson Garlie tied for third place individually with her score of 90, while Anna Nesseth finished sixth with a 91 and Evelyn Jordan notched ninth with a 92. All three golfers were named to the all-conference team.
Northfield next aims to add another piece of hardware to its mantle at the Section 1AAA tournament, which starts with the first day Tuesday, June 1 at Cannon Golf Club.