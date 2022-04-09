The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Fiber Fraternity
Walking into Fiber Space Makers Studio is like entering another world of pure creation. It’s a warm and welcoming place for sharing and learning all types of fiber art crafting, from spinning, to weaving to knitting to sewing to embroidering, It’s a place where the group can share their mutual love of the fiber arts.
Northfield Arts Guild mounts tribute exhibit to Archer House
A new exhibit in the Up Gallery features artworks and photographs documenting Northfield’s beloved Archer House. The exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild runs from April 6 through May 7. A reception is scheduled for April 14, 6-8 p.m.
Local historian turns fascination with Walt Disney into CVEC course
Local historian, actor and broadcaster Sam Temple has turned his childhood fascination with Walt Disney into an eight-week class for Cannon Valley Elder Collegium. Through lectures, discussions and videos, Temple’s students will examine the myth, the man and the legend, all sides of the famous animator, filmmaker and entrepreneur.
St. Olaf kinesiology students volunteer at Northfield after school programs
For many of the third, fourth and fifth graders in teh Healthy Ways after school program, bites of fresh orange, grapefruit and tangerine may be the only healthy food they eat all day that isn’t heavily processed.
Sports
An in-depth look into the coaches, roster, and players of the Northfield boys tennis team also includes who to keep an eye on, a 2021 recap, the outlook for 2022, and what the competition looks like for this spring season. Also, regional sports editor Michael Hughes says goodbye and good luck in his last week on the job.
More
