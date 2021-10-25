TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Football

Austin at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

WEM at Blue Earth Area, 7 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Cross country

Faribault and Kenyon-Wanamingo at Section 1AA meet, 3:20 p.m., Alexander Park

WEM/JWP at Section 2A meet, 4 p.m., Riverside Town & Country Club

Volleyball

Southland/Houston at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons/MSAD at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Girls swimming and diving

Big 9 Conference diving, 5:15 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Volleyball

Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Football

Section 2-4A semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Section 1A semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Section 2AA semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Girls swimming and diving

Big 9 Conference meet, 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Volleyball

Section 1A quarterfinals, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Rochester Civic Center

