Hayfield 13, Blooming Prairie 1
The Awesome Blossoms fell to the Vikings Tuesday afternoon thanks to a six-run second inning and five run seventh for Hayfield.
Cole Christianson drove in Blooming Prairie’s lone run with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Golf
Big 9 Conference girls championships
The Owatonna Huskies finished in eighth place with a score of 424 during the Big 9 Conference meet in Faribault Tuesday afternoon.
Owatonna finished tied with Winona for sixth place in the Big 9 Conference season standings with 17 points. Northfield claimed first place during both the meet and in the season standings.
Big 9 Conference boys championship
The Owatonna Huskies finished third overall during the Big 9 Conference meet in Rochester Tuesday afternoon.
They shot a 330 as a team and finished eight strokes behind Northfield and 30 behind conference champion Mankato West on the day.
“I felt we handled the windy conditions well and grinded out some good scores,” Owatonna coach Mark Langlois said, calling his team’s performance a “big step forward.” “It was our second-lowest team score of the year and it came at the right time.”
Jonny Wall paced the Huskies with a team-best 79 and finished in 10th place. Brody Homan (81), Sam Snitker (84) and Quinn Thompson (86) rounded out the team’s top four.
Lacrosse
Farmington 19, Owatonna girls 1
The Huskies dropped only their second game of the season Tuesday evening in Farmington.
Despite the loss, Owatonna will likely host a home game during the upcoming section tournament when it kicks off next week.
Softball
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 4
Mankato West, 5, Owatonna 1
The Huskies split their double-header with the Scarlets Tuesday evening in Owatonna.
“It was great to see the team play such a clean game against a good West team,” Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said of his team’s victory in Game 1. [Our] defense was solid and [Parris Hovden] pitched well tonight. And then, to finish like we did, coming up with some big hits in the bottom of the seventh and then executing on the squeeze play. Very proud of how we fought to the end of the game tonight and take that game.”
Hovden tossed a complete game and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two RBI. Ana LaDuke also had a great game offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. Paiton Glynn, Mesha Krause and Makayla Stenzel contributed multi-hit games.
Owatonna dropped the second game as their bats went quiet.
Katelyn Bentz pitched five innings and allowed only two earned runs. Kennedy Hodgeman made her varsity debut and pitched the final two innings; she didn’t surrender any hits.
Track and Field
Gopher Conference meet
The boys and girls track and field teams from Blooming Prairie, Medford and NRHEG competed in yet another Gopher Conference meet in Hayfield Tuesday afternoon.
The Medford boys (161) and girls (108) each finished in second place overall.
For NRHEG, the boys came in third place overall with a score of 83, while the girls finished fourth with an 82.
Blooming Prairie finished fifth (81) and sixth (54) during the girls and boys portions of the meet, respectively.
First place finishes for the Tigers included: Jackie Cole (100-meter, long jump), Henry Grayson (200-meter, 400-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), George McCarthy (pole vault), Kael Hermanstorfer (shot put), the boys 4x200 relay team (Brock Merritt, McCarthy, Cohen O’Connor, Hermanstorfer), the girls 4x400 relay team (Peyton Snow, Payton Ristau, Annette Kniefel, C. Kniefel) and the boys 4x800 relay team (T. Stursa, Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald, Cohen Stursa).
First place finishes for the Panthers included: Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter), Quinn VanMaldeghem (3,200-meter), Sawyer Prigge (high jump) and the girls 4x800 relay team (Journey Utpadel, VanMaldeghem, Nydegger, Tori Vaale).
First place finishes for the Awesome Blossoms included: the boys 4x100 relay team (Ezra Kiley, Derek Kubicek, Xavier Rennie, Bradley Simon).
All first place finishers were awarded All-Conference honors.