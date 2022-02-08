LOCAL SCHEDULE Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY, FEB. 10Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Medford, 7 p.m.St. Peter boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 11Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dover-Eyota wrestling at Caledonia, 5 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.Medford boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.MONDAY, FEB. 14Schaeffer Academy girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.THURSDAY, FEB. 17Section 1A team wrestling tournament, 7 p.m., high seedSouthland girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.FRIDAY, FEB. 18Triton girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.SATURDAY, FEB. 19Section 1A team wrestling tournament, TBD, Rochester Mayo Civic Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Wrestling Sport Medford Kenyon-wanamingo Triton Schaeffer Academy Girl Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Nicollet County Sheriff's Office: Human remains found after house fire Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web The Greenbrier of West Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Chooses CasinoTrac Management System ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2021 Financial Statements Wisconsin receiver Isaac Smith to transfer ‘The Girl From Plainville’: Elle Fanning Brings a True Crime to Life in First Look (VIDEO)