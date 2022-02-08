THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Medford, 7 p.m.

St. Peter boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dover-Eyota wrestling at Caledonia, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Schaeffer Academy girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Section 1A team wrestling tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

Southland girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Triton girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Section 1A team wrestling tournament, TBD, Rochester Mayo Civic Center

