TUESDAY, OCT. 12

Cross country

Faribault, Owatonna, St. Peter, Waseca at Mankato Invite, 3:45 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Waseca at Faribault, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinal

Girls soccer

Faribault at Winona, 7 p.m., Section 1AA quarterfinal

Girls swimming and diving

Faribault at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northfield at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Austin at Faribault, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Cross country

WEM/JWP at Madelia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Section 1AA semifinals, 7 p.m., high seed

Girls soccer

Section 1AA semifinals, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Section 1AA individual tournament

Volleyball

Faribault at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Football

Faribault at Mankato East, 7 p.m.

Winona Cotter at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.

WEM at GFW, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving

Section 1A True Team diving competition, 5 p.m., Austin

Volleyball

Kenyon-Wanamngo, WEM at Eastview Invite

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Girls swimming and diving

Section 1A True Team meet, noon, Austin

Volleyball

Kenyon-Wanamngo, WEM at Eastview Invite

