The MIAC announced its 2021-22 women’s hockey awards on Monday and six Gustavus student-athletes received All-Conference honors, while Mike Carroll was named MIAC Coach of the Year. All-Conference honors went to Hailey Holland, Molly McHugh, Emily Olson, Brooke Power, Tina Press and Kayla Vrieze. Maria Widen was selected to the All-Rookie Team, while Sophia Coltvet and Katie McCoy were named honorable mention.
Holland, now a two-time All-MIAC honoree after earning the nod in 2020, leads the team and the MIAC with 35 points this season. Holland’s 23 assists also lead the league and she’s added 11 goals, including a team-leading three unassisted goals. Holland, a first line forward, has played in all 27 games this season with a +19 rating.
McHugh, also a two-time All-Conference member, has played in all but one game this season with seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points. McHugh, also a first line forward, owns a +15 rating with four power play goals and two game-winning goals.
Olson, the Gusties’ second line center, has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 27 games this season. Olson ranks second in the MIAC with a +25 rating. She has four power play goals, two game-winning goals, and a hat trick.
Power, a second line forward, leads the MIAC with 22 goals this season. She also has 11 assists for 33 points, ranking third in the MIAC. Power has been a key factor on special teams for the Gusties with a team-leading nine power play goals. She owns a +21 rating with four game-winning goals, two short-handed goals, and a hat trick.
Press, now a two-time All-Conference honoree, ranks fourth in the MIAC with 31 points this season on 14 goals and 17 assists. Press has a +19 rating with six power play goals and three game-winning goals.
Vrieze, a first line defender, has been key on the blue line for the Gusties as they lead the league with a 1.03 goals against average. Vrieze leads the Gustie defenders with 18 points on five goals and 13 assists. She owns a +21 rating with four power play goals and two game-winning goals.
In his 23rd season on the Gustie bench, Carroll earns his eighth MIAC Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Gusties to their 17th MIAC regular season championship, 13th MIAC playoff championship, and 15th NCAA tournament appearance. Carroll also earned the honor in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2017, and 2020.
Widen makes an appearance on the All-Rookie Team after posting a 0.89 goals against average and .912 save percentage in 337:45 in the crease. Widen played a role in Gustavus leading all divisions of NCAA women’s hockey with 15 team shutouts, which is also the program record.
Coltvet is honorable mention after leading the team with a +32 rating. The second line defender has posted two goals and five assists for seven points. McCoy also earns honorable mention after recording a 1.07 goals against average and .918 save percentage in 1294:27 between the pipes.
As part of a Conference-wide sportsmanship initiative, the MIAC also announced the 15th-annual All-MIAC Sportsmanship team for women’s hockey. Members of the All-MIAC Sportsmanship team are selected by their coaches as individuals who demonstrate ideals of positive sportsmanship both on and off the field of competition. Gustavus’s representative is Gabby Slykas.