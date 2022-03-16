There’s some urgency behind Dayne St. Clair’s efforts to make the most of every opportunity in goal.
The Minnesota United goalkeeper not only wants to prove his worth as a starter in Major League Soccer, he’s also got a grander objective: the World Cup.
St. Clair was the MLS Player of the Week this past week after making eight saves in Minnesota’s 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. He stopped Patryk Klimala’s penalty kick in the 14th minute to remain perfect against the four penalties he’s faced in MLS play.
With the MLS season in its early stages, goalkeepers like St. Clair are grabbing attention.
The 24-year-old St. Clair has been vocal about wanting more minutes in Minnesota and got the start against the Red Bulls because Tyler Miller was out with the flu. A Canadian, St. Clair is trying to create a strong enough impression to be considered for his national team with Canada vying for a World Cup berth.
“Obviously, it’s a World Cup year for me with Canada doing so well and wanting to get my name back in that fold and be a part of those camps. Of course, club football is big but on a bigger scale, being a part of that World Cup roster is definitely one of my goals and I know in order to do that, I need to be playing games,” St. Clair said.
Minnesota coach Adrian Heath understands.
“Obviously, he’s very frustrated at the minute, and I get that. The World Cup around the corner, it’s looking like Canada are going to go there so he’s desperate to be playing,” Heath said. “But the one thing, as he proved, I said to him, you know what happens in football, it can change like a flick of the switch, and suddenly he’s got an opportunity and he’s taken it today.”
St. Clair played two seasons at Maryland, helping the Terrapins win the 2018 NCAA College Cup title. He was drafted by Minnesota with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
He’s bounced around a bit, loaned to lower tier Forward Madison in 2019 and San Antonio FC in 2020, but at the end of last season he signed a three-year extension with an option for a fourth year.
St. Clair has played in just one match for Canada as it attempts to secure a spot in Qatar, but it was a shutout.
“He’s not happy being second fiddle all season and he’s let me know that. But that’s part of my job. I have to pick one goalkeeper. It’s not like an outfield player when you can play with positions,” Heath said. “It’s tough for him. But as I say, he’s got tremendous upside, we really liked him, that’s why we drafted him in the first place.”
Minnesota hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.