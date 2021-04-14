THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Baseball
Waseca 14, Lake Crystal-WM 5
The Bluejays (1-0) started their season on a high note, easily defeating the Knights (0-1) Thursday evening.
Tyler Klinger started the game on the mound for Waseca and pitched three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing five runs, though only one was earned. Jarret Ahlschlager came on in relief and finished out the game, striking out seven and earning the win.
Waseca picked up 12 hits on the night including three apiece by Ahschlager and Payton Garza. Zander Fitzsimmons and Noah Mealy each doubled. Fitzsimmons, Garza and Klinger all drove in two RBI.
Golf
JWP 191, Waseca 198 — Boys
JWP 214, Waseca 230 — Girls
Waseca’s Dominic Langager (41) and Megan Nelson (42) medaled during the Bluejays match with the Bulldogs, however, JWP ultimately came out on top. JWP’s Kirsten and Logan Thell each medaled with scores of 47 and 41, respectively, to lead each of their squads to victory.
Track and field
NRHEG meet
NRHEG placed first (86) and third (48) in the boys and girls meets, respectively, during their track and field meets Thursday afternoon in New Richland.
Brandon Howieson claimed the first place spot in both the boys shot put and discus events, while Jaxon Beck took home first in the boys high jump. Also earning first place finishes for the Panthers during the boy’s events were Daniel Nydegger (800-meter and 1,600-meter) and Jacob Karl (3,200-meter).
On the girl’s side, Journey Utpadel (800-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) picked up wins.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Baseball
JWP 10, Blooming Prairie 9, F/8
The Bulldogs (1-0) started off their season in dramatic fashion last Friday evening by taking down the Awesome Blossoms (0-1) on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kelton Erler to score Karson Lindsay. Lindsay finished 2-for-4 on the day and scored four runs, while Erler added a single and one run.
Alex Miller led Blooming Prairie on the mound and at the plate, pitching five innings and striking out three in addition to accumulating two hits and two RBI. Drew Kittelson doubled and also brought in an RBI.
“Both teams had lots of chances to take control of this game,” Blooming Prairie coach Matt Kittelson said. “We left way too many runners in scoring position today. That can’t happen. Overall, for the first game in two years, we did a lot of good things. Obviously, we have lots to improve on and that is our focus right now.”
Loyola Catholic 16, NRHEG 14
The bats were out in full force in Mankato Friday night as the Crusaders (1-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Panthers (0-1). The two teams combined for 26 hits and 25 walks in the game.
Daxter Lee led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Cody Stenzel and Alex Dobberstein drove in three and four runs, respectively, with each accumulating three hits. Kordell Schlaak also gathered three hits and drew two walks.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 10, JWP 0, F/5
The Awesome Blossoms (1-0) struck early and often, taking down the Bulldogs (0-1) in swift fashion last Friday night.
Abby Tarrant took the rubber for JWP and struck out seven Blooming Prairie batters. Kiya Erler and Dani Gerdts each went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single.
NRHEG 5, Bethlehem Academy 4
A two-run single off the bat of Sophie Stork in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed the Panthers (1-0) past the Cardinals (0-1) last Friday night. NRHEG had four hits on the night, including a triple by Brenlee Knudson in the second inning.
Track and Field
St. Peter meet
Waseca’s Marcus Hansen set a new school record with his throw of 59-feet-4-inches during the boys shot put event last Friday afternoon.
The Bluejays girls took home first place overall with a final score of 83.5, more than 20 points ahead of second-place finisher St. Peter. Gabby Rodriguez (100-meter), Evelyn O’Brien (400-meter), Ella Dufault (1,600-meter), and Sydney Ludwig (pole vault) individually took home gold, while Waseca also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800-meter relays as a team.
On the boys side, the Bluejays finished second with a score of 59. In addition to his record-setting shot put toss, Hansen also finished first overall in the discus throw with a distance of 143-feet-9-inches.
“[We had a] good meet in tough conditions. [The] kids worked hard and did great,” Waseca track and field coach David Abel said after the meet.
MONDAY, APRIL
Baseball
NRHEG 12, Bethlehem Academy 2, F/6
The Panthers scored all 12 of their runs in the top of the sixth inning to take down the Cardinals Monday night.
Daxter Lee once again led NRHEG at the plate, going 3-for-4 on the night and driving in two runs. Kordell Schlaak (2-for-3) and Nick Staloch (1-for-4) also plated two Panther runners apiece.
Alex Dobberstein started on the mound for NRHEG, pitching four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs. Clay Stenzel picked up the win, pitching the rest of the game and striking out three.
Track and field
JWP meet
The JWP boys and girls track teams each finished in second place overall during their first action in nearly two years.
“It was surreal to be back!” JWP track and field coach Jessica Keenan said. “Easing back into the swing of things was our first order of business. It was very fun to see athletes in their track debuts, and several athletes with career PRs even with a year hiatus. Field events ran differently than they had in the past, with individual teams having their own times to complete their attempts, but overall it was nice to finally start feeling ‘normal’ and having track meets again. As 8th grader Lilly Strauss said after her very first 4x100, ‘That was really fun!’...I look forward to continuing the season with these awesome athletes.”
Keenan’s squad dominated the relay events, with the boys claiming the top spot in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 while the girls won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. In the individual events, Claire Adams (300-meter hurdles and triple jump), Ashlin Keyes (400-meter), Lauren Dimler (long jump), Jacob Cahill (pole vault) and Michael Vanravenhorst (triple jump) earned first place finishes.