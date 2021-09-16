Game: Randolph (2-0) at Bethlehem Academy (2-0), 1 p.m., Saturday.
Last week: The Cardinals cruised past Hayfield 61-27 in a game that was delayed until Monday night, while the Rockets flew past Wabasha-Kellogg 54-0.
Last matchup: Randolph beat Bethlehem Academy 20-7 in the first game of the 2020 season.
1. Over the past few seasons, Randolph has built one of the most prolific offenses in the Mid Southeast District. So far in 2021, the Rockets haven’t done anything to diminish that reputation, with a 44-0 victory against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before last week’s 54-0 victory against Wabasha-Kellogg. Through two games, quarterback Jacob Weckop has completed 20 of 29 passes for 564 yards, 11 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Weckop has also rushed the ball 12 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, on top of three two-point conversions on the ground. Nathan Weckop, Evan Bennerotte and Tyson Cooreman have all hauled in three touchdown receptions so far, illustrating what makes it so difficult to slow down this offense.
Bethlehem Academy, though, has certainly showcased its defensive bonafides thus far. The Cardinals didn’t allow a point in an 8-0 Week 1 victory against Lester Prairie, before last week’s blowout win against Hayfield, which scored 21 of its points after it trailed 55-6 at halftime. The Cardinals forced three Viking turnovers and returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns.
2. Those defensive touchdowns were part of an explosion of points Monday night in Hayfield. After scoring just once deep in the fourth quarter in Week 1’s win, the Cardinals racked up 55 first-half points in a variety of ways. In addition to interception returns from Brady Strodtman and Charlie King, Derrick Sando also returned a punt for a touchdown, Elliot Viland tossed a pair of touchdown passes to King and Jax Bokman, Strodtman rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Sando added a rushing touchdown. Kyle Ernste also scored a touchdown on the ground in the fourth quarter.
What has made Randolph particularly scary this season has not been its offense, though, since that was more or less to be expected. The fact the Rockets have yet to allow a point through eight quarters increases the level of difficulty in obtaining a win. Whether it’s on the ground, through the air, on defense or on special teams, Bethlehem Academy needs to find a way to produce points against a suddenly stout Randolph defense.
3. If Saturday’s game is close, it might all come down to which team executes best after touchdowns. Randolph has gone for the two-point conversion after each of its touchdowns this season, while Bethlehem Academy tried its first two kicks after a touchdowns after its final two scores in the first half of Monday’s game against Hayfield. The first attempt from Jax Bokman sailed through the uprights, while the second was blocked. The Rockets seem content to always go for the two points, and they’ve converted on 10 of 13 of those attempts, a success rate that makes it more than the right call to continue forgoing a placekicker. Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, has scored on 4 of its 7 two-point attempts, just ahead of the pace it it had successfully kicked on all seven of those occasions.
4. After crossover games in Week 1, last week was the first time squads in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict. Randolph and Bethlehem Academy both won its first subdistrict games, as did Kenyon-Wanamingo (24-14 against Winona Cotter) and Rushford-Peterson (26-15 against Fillmore Central). Conveniently enough, those four teams are all in action with one another, with Kenyon-Wanamingo visiting Rushford-Peterson prior to Saturday afternoon’s clash in Faribault.