Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga celebrates after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

 Alex Kormann

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kervin Arriaga scored late in the second half to thwart Sean Johnson’s bid for his 100th career clean sheet, rallying Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

