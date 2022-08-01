Twins Tigers Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler walks in the dugout after being replaced with a pinch runner during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a big setback for a team with playoff hopes.

