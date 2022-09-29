Kings Golden Knights Hockey

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates after Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe, left, scored during overtime of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After making the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, Todd McLellan thinks the easy part is done for the Los Angeles Kings in their rebuilding project. Now comes living up to expectations.

