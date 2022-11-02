OBIT Adam Zimmer Football

This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, she said. (AP Photo/File)

 FRE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments