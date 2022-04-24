507 Baseball Academy’s indoor training fieldhouse is knocking it out of the park after opening its doors last fall.
Located at 967 North Third Street in St. Peter, the 507 Baseball Academy comes equipped with three full-length batting cages, radar sensors and a weight room to help players build their strength in the off-season. The 5,000 square foot indoor training facility was an instant hit with youth and college athletes alike.
“Our goal is that we want to be the best,” said Gustavus Adolphus College Baseball Coach Brad Baker. “As long as we deliver that product, you have no problem filling this place up. They've already done it for several months with no advertising.”
Baker purchased the land off of Old Minnesota Avenue and North Third Street two years ago with the dream of building a place where players could train in the fall and winter without making the drive up to the Twin Cities.
“We’re just here for the community to use and once you’re in our program the facility is available when it's snowing outside and raining,” said owner and lead baseball instructor Ben Moore. “We’re available for people in Cleveland, New Ulm and smaller towns like Ellendale and as far away as Marshall and Albert Lea.”
Within the fieldhouse, players can practice their hitting and pitching in mesh batting cages on a layer of green turf. Their performance is measured with radar, motion sensors and Rapsodo technology. The tech provides coaches with high speed video playback and metrics on player strength and mobility.
“From there we analyze, train and try to attack deficiencies,” said Moore. “Our goal is more power, more speed, more strength. We try to maintain a really healthy future for the kids. If you can’t keep training, you can’t get better.”
507 Baseball Academy also features a weight room for strength and conditioning training both in and out of season.
“In some ways it will become a one stop shop for kids,” said owner and lead baseball instructor Andrew Woitas. “You get your hitting, throwing, get a workout in, there will be no need to go anywhere else.”
In addition to equipment and technology, the program leans on the backs of its roster of experienced coaches. Moore possesses a professional playing and coaching career stretching back 17 years. Out of university, Moore signed as a pitcher with the New York Yankees and made the rank of double-A in the minor leagues. He later joined the Calgary Vipers and pitched for the Sioux Falls Canaries. The pitcher was an all-time great on the Canaries’, breaking the team record for wins (55) and strikeouts (698).
Prior to joining 507 Baseball, Moore worked alongside Woitas at a local club in Vadnais Heights. Woitas has served as the head assistant coach at Gustavus since 2018 and possesses 11 years of experience coaching high school and college baseball.
The academy also counts lead softball instructor and Gustavus softball coach Coley Ries, lead baseball instructor and Gustavus pitching coach Matthew Lewis and lead performance instructor and Gustavus baseball alumni Ryan Moriarty among its staff.
“This is our first year but the response has been really good,” said Moore. “Our big focus is we really believe in the instructors we have here and once the kids come in, it’s all about building relationships and making this an exciting, comfortable place to train.”
Since opening, 507 has welcomed two teams and around 50 unique kids for individual and small group lessons. Gustavus players are frequent users of the fieldhouse as well, giving younger players a chance to train alongside college athletes.
“College kids help out a lot and that’s really fun for the younger kids to see and interact with our college guys to get to know what it takes to play beyond high school,” said Woitas. “Those guys are great and have been interacting with the kids and building those relationships.”