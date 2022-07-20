St. Peter police chief Matt Grochow rings the memorial bell in honor of recently passed St. Peter Police chief Matthew Arnold Peters who passed away in February of 2022 after having served 42 years in law enforcement.
Friday morning, the grounds of Shoreland Country Club welcomed first responders from over 13 different departments, as well as supporters, to compete in the inaugural Helping Minnesota Heroes Golf Classic.
Helping Minnesota Heroes is a nonprofit organization that was founded this February by Heather Tollefson with the stated goal of assisting area first responders and veterans with community programming and events, as well as assist in times of need.
The event not only raised funds for the organization, but was also dedicated to four individuals who were either active or retired first responders from the region.Those individuals honored this year were Glenn Allen Beer, of the Cleveland Fire Department, Tyrone Walter Stueber, of the Courtland Fire Department, Matthew Arnold Peters, of the St. Peter Police Department, and Dennis Michael Strand, of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite the newness of the organization, the entire tournament field of 36 four-person teams, a total of 144 golfers, was filled almost immediately upon the announcement of the Golf Classic. The event was made possible thanks to primary sponsor Ballman Roofing & Coating as well as nine major sponsors and a total of 103 hole sponsors in the 18-hole event.
Another memorial put in place for the event was an adoption of the "Missing Man Table," featuring all of the components that make it such a stark visual reminder of the service given by these first responders.
"It feels amazing being able to put this event together in such a small amount of time and seeing how much support we got, especially for a first-time event," noted Heather Tollefson.
Shoreland CC general manager and head golf professional Jason Harrell added, "As soon as Heather reached out about booking the outing and what it was for, I knew they were going to have no problem bringing in a complete field."
With the major success of this first big event for Helping Minnesota Heroes, there is a lot of excitement for the future of the organization.
