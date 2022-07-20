7.21 golf group.JPG

The entire field as well as event organizers gather after the opening ceremony just before heading out for a round of golf. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Friday morning, the grounds of Shoreland Country Club welcomed first responders from over 13 different departments, as well as supporters, to compete in the inaugural Helping Minnesota Heroes Golf Classic. 

Helping Minnesota Heroes is a nonprofit organization that was founded this February by Heather Tollefson with the stated goal of assisting area first responders and veterans with community programming and events, as well as assist in times of need.

The Shoreland Country Club painted a replica United States flag on the hill leading to the clubhouse below the flagpole.

The event not only raised funds for the organization, but was also dedicated to four individuals who were either active or retired first responders from the region.Those individuals honored this year were Glenn Allen Beer, of the Cleveland Fire Department, Tyrone Walter Stueber, of the Courtland Fire Department, Matthew Arnold Peters, of the St. Peter Police Department, and Dennis Michael Strand, of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. 

Right: Members of the William R Witty Post 37 National Honor Guard salute while presenting the colors during the national anthem.
St. Peter police chief Matt Grochow rings the memorial bell in honor of recently passed St. Peter Police chief Matthew Arnold Peters who passed away in February of 2022 after having served 42 years in law enforcement.

Despite the newness of the organization, the entire tournament field of 36 four-person teams, a total of 144 golfers, was filled almost immediately upon the announcement of the Golf Classic. The event was made possible thanks to primary sponsor Ballman Roofing & Coating as well as nine major sponsors and a total of 103 hole sponsors in the 18-hole event. 

Another memorial put in place for the event was an adoption of the "Missing  Man Table," featuring all of the components that make it such a stark visual reminder of the service given by these first responders. 

Right: An adaptation of the “Missing Man Table with the following elements;

The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.

The single red rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers.

The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.

A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate; captured and missing in a foreign land.

A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.

The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead.

The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.

The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.

The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.

"It feels amazing being able to put this event together in such a small amount of time and seeing how much support we got, especially for a first-time event," noted Heather Tollefson.

Shoreland CC general manager and head golf professional Jason Harrell added, "As soon as Heather reached out about booking the outing and what it was for, I knew they were going to have no problem bringing in a complete  field."

With the major success of this first big event for Helping Minnesota Heroes, there is a lot of excitement for the future of the organization.

