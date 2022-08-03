Over half a dozen attendees of Tuesday's Summer Community Circle gathered in Garfield Park among the backdrop of greenery and blooming flowers. 

Summer circle_1.jpg

Attendees of the summer community circle gather in Garfield Park in Faribault, near the garden full of blooming flowers. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Summer circle.jpg

The ancient practice of circle is part of indigenous cultures worldwide. Locally, Delon Musselman, as the “circle keeper” generates themes and questions for the circle. A “talking piece” is passed to give everyone a chance to speak. Pictured is the traditional circle set up of the summer community circle. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

