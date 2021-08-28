Rice County Area United Way has awarded $280,000 in grants to 27 nonprofit and school-sponsored programs that address the greatest needs in our community in the areas of health, education and financial security.
The year’s theme was “Now More Than Ever,” and donors took that message to heart. Despite a disrupted fundraising season in which some companies furloughed employees and many past donors were not in a position to give, many community members stepped up to meet extraordinary needs.
“Our campaign results this year exceeded our hopes and expectations,” said Rice County Area United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Child. “In a time of such uncertainty, we anticipated we might need to make significant cuts this year. It is a pleasure to find that, instead, we have more to grant this year than last.”
This year’s grant awards are $40,000 more than last year’s.
Rice County Area United Way also expects to invest approximately $30,000 in 2021-22 promoting early childhood literacy as the local sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, sending free, age-appropriate books each month to more than 1,000 Rice County area children from infancy to age 5.
The grant-making process was advised by 17 community donor-volunteers who reviewed applications and provided guidance on funding priorities. Seven local financial professionals also donated their time and expertise to conduct financial reviews of the organizations applying for grants.
This year’s grant recipients are described below. Several funded organizations’ work fits in more than one category.
FINANCIAL STABILITY– $168,800 awarded
• Community Action Center supports the basic needs of families throughout the Northfield community; expanding this year into Faribault. The CAC served 4,200 individuals last year. Demand for services has grown rapidly during the pandemic.
• HOPE Center an advocacy agency provides services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Rice County.
• KCQ, Inc., a Supported Employment Program providing services for Rice County individuals with disabilities to enable them to obtain employment and maximize their vocational potential for integration in the community.
• Northfield Union of Youth connects youth to each other, caring adults and the community, with a focus on providing a safe and nurturing space and services for Northfield’s most at-risk and disenfranchised youth.
• Rice County Habitat for Humanity partners with volunteers, donors and people in need to ensure everyone has a decent place to live; funded Habitat’s Aging in Place program to help those with income levels below 80 percent of the area median.
• Ruth’s House, an emergency and transitional shelter with supportive services for women and children in the area facing homelessness due to traumatic life circumstances, and helps families work toward stability and self-sufficiency.
• Semcac Senior Nutrition Program serves well-balanced, low-cost noon meals, normally in a congregate setting but currently packed for takeout, to people age 60+ in Faribault and Northfield.
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a volunteer-run organization in Faribault provides free food, clothing, furniture, ESL class and financial assistance.
• Somali Community Resettlement Services assists new immigrants/refugees to acclimate into American society as quickly as possible – connecting over 300 families to schools, the health system and employment.
• Three Rivers Community Action provides home-delivered meal program in Faribault, and advocacy for older adults and caregiver support services for county residents.
EDUCATION – $56,900 awarded
• Northfield Community College Collaborative, an accessible and supported environment for students to pursue their post-secondary education.
• Faribault Adult Education provides adults with opportunities to acquire and improve the literacy skills needed to become self-sufficient and to participate effectively as productive workers, family members and citizens.
• Faribault ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) offers classes that provide enriching experiences and educational materials to enhance parent/child interaction and learning.
• Faribault Youth Investment works to ensure that all Faribault’s young people thrive, and positively impacts youth outcomes through community collaboration.
• PRIMEtime provides after school and summer enrichment to over 850 Northfield children in grades K-8.
• Project ABLE provides social, recreational and educational opportunities for adults with disabilities in the Rice County.
• Project Friendship matches Northfield-area children in grades 2-7 with mentors from St. Olaf or Carleton College.
• Minnesota’s Reading Corps supports AmeriCorps volunteers in several area schools who apply the science of how children learn to read to help struggling K-3 students become confident readers.
• Supply Our Children aims to eliminate the financial burden of purchasing school supplies for youth from Faribault’s struggling families.
• TORCH provides academic assistance, college and career advising, and social-emotional support to over 600 Northfield Public Schools students and graduates who identify as low-income, first-generation and/or students of color.
• Tri-City United Schools for scholarships to provide more families with the opportunity to send their children ages 3+ its school readiness program.
HEALTH – $53,500 awarded
• Student Support Services Division, Northfield Public Schools, addresses the social and emotional well-being of students with chemical and mental health services.
• Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, a child abuse prevention agency providing supportive and educational in-home services to families at risk of child abuse and neglect though a parent mentoring program.
• Growing Up Healthy enhances community connectedness and developing leadership among low-income, immigrant and refugee neighborhoods.
• HealthFinders Collaborative a community health center providing comprehensive health and wellness services on a sliding fee scale to marginalized families and engaging communities in their own health.
• IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence) helps bereaved parents, family, friends and professionals cope with the loss of a child in southern Minnesota and beyond.
• Healthy Community Initiative serves as a backbone organization for youth and family efforts and strives to identify needs for youth and families in the community, building coalitions to develop and run programs.
Additional funding supported nonprofit agencies designated by donors.