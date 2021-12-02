In August 2017, one week after the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a controversial gathering featuring speakers with white nationalist ties rallied at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts. Drawing less than 100 people, the Boston rally was drowned out by an estimated 40,000 counter protesters organizing against hate and bigotry.
Then serving at the Episcopal Divinity School, Rev. William C. Nelsen, now Interim Pastor of First Lutheran Church in St. Peter, witnessed firsthand the contributions of congregations and seminaries to the counter protest. One image from the counter protest still sticks with him, a banner held by a Methodist group reading “Love Thy Neighbor.”
“It was a sign that there were lots of people who cared about the original ideas of this country, which were to uphold equality and embrace diversity in a variety of ways,” said Nelsen.
The pastor saw an opportunity for Christian congregations to do their part in bridging racial and religious divides. In partnership with Darrell Jodock, an Emeritus Professor of Lutheran Studies at Gustavus and member of the St. Olaf Lutheran Center Council, the two authored a new book entitled Embracing Diversity: Faith, Vocation, and the Promise of America.
Published on Nov. 9 by Fortress Press, the book calls upon fellow Christian individuals, communities and congregations to bridge racial and religious divides and speak out against social injustice.
“There’s a need in the country for attention to these issues, given all the polarization, and unfortunately the rise of Christian Nationalism, a movement that’s supported by 25% of the people in the United States,” said Jodock. “It’s a calling on the church to take leadership to be leading on religious relations and racial relations. I think we need to appeal to our Jewish neighbors in this effort; we need to appeal to our Muslim neighbors and so on. My experience shows me that it is possible to work together.”
Jodock pulled on his years of experience in building interfaith relationships. Before coming to Gustavus, he was a professor and head of the Religion Department at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His areas of expertise include Christian-Jewish relations and founded Muhlenberg’s Institute for Jewish-Christian Understanding. He also wrote a 2008 book titled “Covenantal Conversations: Christians in Dialogue with Jews and Judaism.”
Nelsen’s journey in embracing racial diversity dates back to 1965, when he participated in the Selma-Montgomery March led by Martin Luther King Jr. pushing for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. He also served a low income Black community while earning his doctorate in political science at the University of Pennsylvania.
The authors emphasized that real change is sparked at the local level, starting with information sessions to help communities and congregations understand injustices faced by people of other races and religions.
“It’s not like there’s hostility to race relations, but there’s an absence of knowing what steps to take,” said Jodock. “And what’s particularly hindering in that area is the history since the Civil Rights Movement … that overlooks the structural or systemic racism that’s part of our society and helping people come to terms with understanding systemic racism is a step which hasn’t been taken in most local small communities and churches.”
The book also features more than 30 ideas for congregations to embrace diversity. For example, reaching out to community members of different faiths and colors to create a dialogue. Nelsen believed churches in St. Peter could benefit from talking to members of the local Somali, Muslim and African American communities.
Through the use of technology, even rural congregations can begin dialogues with different racial, ethnic and religious groups. Nelsen also recommended that communities embrace diversity through shared cultural festivals.
“Not too far away, communities with growing Hispanic populations have instituted joint cultural celebrations bringing together people who know Norwegian or Swedish cooking and Hispanic cooking and share these things with each other in the community,” said Nelsen.
But it’s not just enough to get together. The authors said communities need to listen to the needs of other parts of the community and work together to address those issues.
In cases of interfaith dialogue, the authors stressed that people need to listen to another’s individual relationship with their faith rather than presuming their beliefs. Nelsen added that congregations can remain faithful to their religious beliefs while engaging in an interfaith dialogue.
“To be able to say I care for you, I love you as a neighbor or I even appreciate your faith does not take away from or lessen the strength of your own faith that you have, in this case the Christian faith,” said Nelsen. “In fact, what we’ve discovered is people realize they need to go back and learn more about their own faith as they are entering into these dialogues and enhance their own set of beliefs as well and strengthen them.”
Jodock added that even as one’s own understanding of faith may change, it doesn’t shake the core relationship between one’s faith and beliefs.
“A child at four will explain the relationship with their parents differently than a child at 14 would explain the relationship. The child at 24 would explain the relationship still differently,” said Jodock. “Their understanding of the relationship has grown and changed, but the trust that’s there, which is basically what faith means, is a consistent trust throughout the whole process.”