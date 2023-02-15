World Cup-Minnesota Cross Country Skiing

FILE — United States’ Jessie Diggins competes during the women’s 10km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, that Diggins’ home state of Minnesota will host a World Cup cross country ski event next February — a rare home-course advantage for the Americans. The races will be held at a scenic park in the middle of Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

 Aaron Favila

Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing medalist Jessie Diggins can’t wait to show off Minnesota to her competitors.

