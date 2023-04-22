The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Books bonanza
Thousands of book lovers from across the region and across state lines flock to Northfield Ice Arena every year, said Randolph Jennings, book sorter and public relations volunteer for Northfield Hospital Auxiliary Book Fair. Last year, 600 people surged into the arena in the first six minutes of the opening session.
To accomodate a sale at that scale, over 300 volunteers sort and organize more than more than 70,000 unique items: books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, puzzles, and games, all carefully sorted by subject for easy browsing. Thirty-five volunteers called section leaders are responsible for organizing their particular section.
Superintendent honored
Last Thursday, the Minnesota Association of School Administrators sponsored a reception to honor Dr. Matt Hillmann who was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by MASA, as well as becoming one of four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).
The event was held at Northfield Middle School and attracted a crowd of about 100 community members.
Turkey shoot
Gov. Tim Walz celebrated the spring turkey hunting season near Northfield early Saturday morning. Walz was joined by National Wild Turkey Federation Director of Development Tom Glines, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Rep. Rick Hansen, Sen. Foung Hawj, and members of the Learn-to-Hunt program.
The governor hunted on private land owned by Jerry and Audrey Wicklund at their farm outside Northfield.
Pints for Pride
Around 300 people turned out to Imminent Brewing last Wednesday evening for Pints for Pride: a Pride in the Park fundraiser. The event, organized by Laura Meyers, of Imminent, Craig Moxness (Mrs. Moxie), and members of the Northfield Pride Committee, included trivia games, a silent auction, and speeches about the importance of Pride and community from Emily Lloyd, Marty Larson, Lisa Neitge, Jackie O’Neill, and Ryan Foley.
The organizers’ immediate goal for the event was to raise $3,000. They raised nearly $10,500.
