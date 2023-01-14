The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Snow emergency
Mother nature has been hammering the Northfield area with frequent and dangerous amounts of snow and ice over the past week. City of Northfield street crews are keeping pace with each blast, but residents are growing weary of persistent storms.
First responder training
First responders from the southeastern region of Minnesota gathered at Northfield Middle School to train in response to a hostile event. More than 50 responders participated which is one of four training sessions responders attend each year.
The training session included responders from Northfield and Faribault police, fire and EMS, and it focused on coordinating response from all three disciplines to an immediate threat. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott, Fire Chief Tom Nelson and Emergency Medical Services Chief Brian Edwards explained how the responders would learn and practice response skills in stopping threats, rescuing victims and others present, and triage and treatment of those injured.
“No two calls are the same,” said Elliott. “We learn to adapt to what’s presented.”
Back by popular demand
“CASTastrophe 3: The Diva Edition” makes an encore presentation at the Guild Theater Jan. 20-22. Actress, director and producer Pauline Jennings said the 19-song show picks up on the theme from the 2018 and 2019 shows that the cast members perform show tunes from roles in which they would never be cast, hence, a catastrophe.
Not only were the divas able to select their own show tunes, they also explain to the audience — breaking the fourth wall — why they choose that particular song.
The actors include Barbara Piper, Birch Carlson, Elin Odegaard, Hannah Johnson, Kyra Reverman, Maddie Thall, Mandie Siems, and Michelle Drenth. Brenda Kragseth is the show’s stage manager.
