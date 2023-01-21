The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Grand plans
Veteran food service duo Jake Mulford and Lindsay Ness are now at the helm of the Grand Event Center. They plan to maintain the historical building which dates back to 1899 and to stay on a steady course first mapped out by longtime owner Chuck Pryor. Ness said she and Mulford are hoping the steady bookings they have for the first few months of 2023 continue to grow through the months.
School board action
Robert Coleman was eventually elected in a roll call vote as a temporary new board member, as Noel Stratmoen temporarily resigned, due to a lingering health issue. Coleman, who had run unsuccessfully in 2020 and 2022 to become a member of the Northfield School Board, received four votes from the pool of four nominees which included Dr. Ralph Brauer, Emily Zimmer, Rodney Oto and Victoriya Lemke.
Two new members, Jenny Nelson and Ben Miller, and one multi-term member, Jeff Quinnell, were also sworn into board service at Monday’s meeting. New officers were elected: Claudia Gonzalez-George was re-elected chair, Corey Butler was elected vice chair; Amy Goerwitz will serve as clerk; and Jeff Quinnell was re-elected to serve as treasurer.
Chamber award winners
Last week, the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced this year’s award winners for Business of the Year honors Professional Dental Group; Randy Yoder from BujiACTION Coach was named Businessperson of the Year; and Sam Mastin as Ambassador of the Year.
This year, Jill Hoelael-Landsteiner with Northfield VFW has received a new honor: a Humanitarian Award to an outstanding human.
Those winners will be highlighted at the annual Business Awards Banquet on January 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Armory Square. Tickets are available by contacting the Chamber office at janeb@northfieldchamber.com or 507-645-5604.
