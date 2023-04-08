The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Oldest building
New owners of Northfield’s oldest building, Aaron and Kelly Street, said caring for such a historic property such as the Lyceum at 109 E. 4th Street is an honor and a privilege. “We want to be deliberate and coordinated in bringing the Lyceum’s history out of the basement and into the community,” said Aaron.
Both Aaron, an attorney and Kelly, a therapist, will have offices in the building, which was built in 1857 and was once owned by city founder John North.
Arts Guild fundraiser
Retired St. Olaf art professor Mac Gimse is not only an iconic sculptor, but he’s a poet, world traveler, and local arts supporter.
Gimse is donating a small bronze sculpture he made in the 1990s as well as a poem he has updated for the Northfield Arts Guild silent auction on Saturday, April 29.
His most recent full-sized sculpture was recently installed on the western end of the St. Olaf College campus.
Family mystery solved
Jeri Fuller Surad, who lives in New Mexico, will be visiting Northfield this month to make three local appearances to read from her book about finding her ancestor, Clara Fuller, who has deep Northfield roots. Surad visited Northfield many times over the 26 years it took her to solve the family mystery and complete the genealogical history.
Surad will be at the Northfield Public Library on April 17 in the Bunday Room at 6 p.m., the Steele County Historical Society in Owatonna on April 18 at 10 a.m. and at the Rice County Historical Society Museum in Faribault at 7 p.m. on April 20.
USA Tree City
City horticulturist Shelley Evanson is looking forward to getting outside this spring, after spending the winter months mainly indoors on the computer. Evanson has been busy researching the latest on the Emerald ash borer, writing articles for nature publications, updating Northfield’s 12,000 tree inventory and planning the landscape renovation for the grounds surrounding City Hall.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.