Local bus tours
Char Hamblin and John Miner were having dinner downtown one night when she told him a story about where a James and Younger Gang bullet from the infamous First National Bank raid could still be found lodged into a brick wall. Miner turned to her and said, “You ought to be a tour guide, you townie.”
Hamblin, who grew up in Northfield, knows a lot about the city’s quirky nooks and crannies, as well as its history. She said she wants to market the All Around Townie bus tours to all age groups and to a variety of interest groups, from wedding parties to college reunions to local art tours to DJJD events to special events and corporate trips to graduation activities.
Grocery baggers
On a Saturday in mid-March, members of the Northfield High School softball team volunteered to work two hour shifts as grocery baggers to raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
The 25 Raider players who volunteered that day to bag groceries for customers raised $1,630.
“We started raising money for Strikeout Cancer in 2018,” explained Connie Menssen, mother of Lucy Menssen, a senior and team captain. “In 2019, we raised $7,500 and in 2022, we were able to present a check to Shaver for $11,270. That earned the team a 2022 Youth Leadership Award.”
School budget cuts approved
At Monday night’s meeting, the Northfield School Board approved a package of budget cuts at just over $2.5 million that will take effect for the 2023-24 school year.
The reductions will eliminate the online Portage programs at both the elementary and secondary levels, reduce transportation costs, upcharge middle school and high school activity fees, reduce full-time teaching positions, eliminate part-time positions, restructure the middle school schedule down from seven periods to six periods, and more.
Community dance
Last Thursday afternoon, eight seniors from FiftyNorth were part of a Community Dance class focused on learning dances drawn from an international array of different cultural traditions. The three free classes in the April series were taught in Wagner Bundgaard Studio One by associate dance professor Anne von Bibra.
