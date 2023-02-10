For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 where they met their significant other. Here are some of the answers we received:
Jessica Jascha:
I dreamed about meeting my husband six months beforehand, and we met at work just as I had dreamed. He was new, and the guy training him left him in my showroom for the whole day. We talked about everything, and he bought me lunch.
Lauren Everhard:
At church camp when I was 13
Sarah Gibbons:
I met my husband at the movie theater here in Fbo where he worked until it was shut down. (Now Joann's) Before it closed, he put this on the marquee for me. It made the paper back then, I think this was 2012? To this day, it is the best Valentine I've ever received!
Lisa Larson:
The Kernel Restaurant in 1983!
Shyanne Mae Nordquist:
8th grade in History class! Been together for 7 years, have two kids and getting married this October. Life is good.
Jackie Bastyr:
The parking lot by mineral Springs brewery. We use to call it 48 because it was only 48 hr parking.
Tena Hager:
We met at work 52 years ago and still going strong.
Jill Kyvig:
We both lived in the same apartment building in "the Cities", post breakup from another marriage. I lived in apartment 105, he lived in apartment 405. We met when he pitched his Christmas tree over his 4th floor balcony, and narrowly missed the furniture on my first floor patio.
Barb Jacobson:
Dale and I first met 47 years ago in the Blooming Prairie High School Lunchroom. Still together today!
Holly Caudillo:
At Starbucks on Bridge St. He worked at Quiznos, I worked at Starbucks. They loved to prank us, so we got revenge one night. I clearly impressed him. He asked me out a couple days later. Together 18 years in April and married 15.
Ashley Stewart:
A Taste of the Big Apple my high school job and him enjoying some good food
Jennifer Waddell Black:
While I was in college, we met online in a chat room. Almost 23 years later and three kids
Kathy Stark Ryks:
In Owatonna, when Owatonna Manufacturing Company was on strike, in 1974.
Angela Holton:
Parker and I met in 2015 at the Owatonna Gymnastics Club. I was a gymnast and recreational coach, as OGC was my home base since 2nd grade. Parker was hired as a recreational gymnastics coach for the littles from Minnie Monsters to Advanced Beginners. Although we had eyes for each other we did not start dating for another year. Parker vividly remembers asking me out on April 18, 2016, at 8:05 in the morning, outside of Mrs. Anderson's math class! He took me out on our first date to Wagners Lunch and Pool Hall and the rest became history
Katie Weise:
Commented on his post on Instagram in 2016
Shelia Langendam:
15 years ago, I decided to try out road biking. When I bought my bike from Straight River Sports (then Martin’s) they told me about a cycling group that met a few times a week - bada bing!
Aubrey Meier:
At a work training at our old Mortgage Company, who knew 7 years later we would be married and working in the same office?!
Dylan Wigham:
In a camper almost 10 years ago best day of my life
Dietrich Piepho:
Facebook dating, oddly enough
Callan Paffrath Jamison:
A blind date motorcycle ride through the river valley
Christy Tryhus:
Working at the movie theater in high school
Holly Anderson:
We met while playing Pokémon go. We have been together for 6 years now!
Melody Seim Hylle:
At work 30 years ago both working for Federated Insurance!
Crystal Cox Hobart:
Pulling weeds at a retirement community as part of a 4H service project in 1997. We had both just graduated high school and found out we were going to the same college. Married 4 years later.